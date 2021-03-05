Man on huia theft charge further remanded

A man charged with stealing a huia was further remanded when he appeared in Dannevirke District Court on Friday.

A man who was to enter a plea to a charge of theft of a huia bird when he appeared in Dannevirke District Court on Friday was unable to do so.

When Dean Bradley Mudgway appeared in court a month ago he was charged with the theft of the Dannevirke Gallery of History's prized female huia, valued at over $1000, which disappeared in July.

He was told he had to enter a plea on Friday.

However, Mudgway's counsel Clifford Church told Judge Jonathan Krebs the police prosecutor had not had time to look at Mudgway's file.

This was because prosecutions were taken over by police from March 1. Prior to that the Crown prosecutors filled that role.

At last month's court appearance Mudgway faced 11 charges including burglary, theft, shoplifting, possessing utensils for using methamphetamine, possessing cannabis, possessing methamphetamine, offensive behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon.

He entered guilty pleas to seven of the charges. He was remanded to appear on Friday to enter pleas on the four remaining charges and was to appear for sentence on all the charges on April 9.

Judge Krebs vacated the April 9 sentencing and remanded Mudgway in custody to appear on April 16.

"We may be able to resolve all these matters then."