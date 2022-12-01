Two rescue boats on the Wairoa River on Thursday morning, searching for a missing person after a dinghy flipped on Wednesday evening. The search resumed on Friday morning. Photo / The Wairoa Star

The search for a missing person on the Wairoa River continues, more than 40 hours after a dinghy flipped on the water.

Two people were in the 2.5m aluminium dingy when it overturned in the Wairoa River on Wednesday evening.

One person was able to swim ashore and alert police about 5.30pm, but the other did not return to shore.

The dinghy was located by search crews in a helicopter, upturned on mudflats on the northern side of the river and about 500m upstream from the river mouth.

Wairoa District Council gave notice of a rāhui in place from the Wairoa River mouth to the Wairoa Bridge on Thursday morning, which remains in place until further notice.

“Te Rauhina Marae Trustees have placed a rāhui on the collection of kai meaning that the collection of fish is now prohibited in the river from the river mouth back to the town bridge,” the council notice reads.

A police spokesperson said the search for the missing person resumed on Friday morning.

“Police Search and Rescue, Surf Life Saving, Wairoa LandSAR, Air Gisborne, and the Police National Dive Squad were involved in yesterday’s search efforts along the lower reaches of the Wairoa River,” a police statement said.

“Further searches will be conducted in the area today and extra Surf Life Saving, LandSAR and Police Search and Rescue staff will also join the search efforts today.”

The statement said the Police National Dive Squad is also expected to deploy members of its team on Friday.