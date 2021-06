A man was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition after being hit by a car in Napier's CBD. Photo / Warren Buckland

Emergency services were called to Napier's CBD on Thursday after a man was struck by a car.

A spokesperson for police confirmed they responded to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian near the intersection of Tennyson St and Carlyle St around 11.15am.

One patient was transported to Hawke's Bay hospital in a moderate condition, a St John Ambulance spokesperson confirmed.