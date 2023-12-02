Man in hospital after falling into Napier harbour intoxicated

West Quay in Ahuriri next to Napier harbour. Photo / File

An intoxicated man fell into Napier harbour and had to be rescued early on Sunday by firefighters and members of the public, before being taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Emergency services were called to West Quay in the suburb of Ahuriri about 2am which is a popular nightlife precinct.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said “one person had fallen off a wall” into the water opposite the bar strip.

Napier Fire Station confirmed he was intoxicated.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said one patient was assessed at the scene and taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokesperson said a man had fallen into the water between a fishing boat and the wharf.

“He was kept afloat by members of the public in the boat.

“Fire and Emergency got the man to climb up the ladder to safety and he was assessed by ambulance.”