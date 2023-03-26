Man in critical condition after Hastings motorbike crash

Police patrol in Evenden Rd, Hastings, after the road was closed after a motorcycle crash soon after midday on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police patrol in Evenden Rd, Hastings, after the road was closed after a motorcycle crash soon after midday on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A motorcyclist injured in a collision on the northern outskirts of Hastings on Saturday remained in a critical condition in hospital on Sunday.

The motorcyclist, reported by authorities to be a man in his 20s, was involved in a crash on Evenden Rd which occurred about 12.30pm and was taken by ambulance to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

The crash happened near the intersection with Ormond Rd, resulting in Evenden Rd being closed to traffic for more than four hours, with police mounting a serious crash investigation at the scene.

Between Pākōwhai Rd and the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, Evenden Rd has seen increased traffic since Cyclone Gabrielle, which knocked out two other twin-city route bridges at Waiohiki and Brookfields, and also closed Farndon Rd, the access from Pākōwhai to Clive and the State Highway 51 route between Napier and Hastings.

A man in his 70s also remains in a critical condition in Hastings after being admitted to hospital on Friday morning after the vehicle he was in left Longlands Rd and hit a fence just south of Hastings about 5.40am.