Man found after falling down bank in Kaweka Forest and activating beacon

The Lowe Corporation Rescue helicopter during a rescue mission in the Kaweka Forest in March. Photo / Supplied

Police and a rescue helicopter were deployed after a man fell down a bank and activated his personal locator beacon whilst in the Kaweka Forest Park on Monday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the activation about 11.50am.

A Police spokeswoman said the man managed to get himself out and is not injured.

She said the helicopter landed to assess the situation.

A 60-year-old woman and her partner were rescued last month following the activation of a personal locator beacon after the woman fell and hurt her leg while trout fishing on the Ngaruroro River.

Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter general manager Ian Wilmot said the crew was airborne for just six minutes on March 29.