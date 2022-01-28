MPI fishery officers have fined a man for the taking of undersized paua. Photo / NZME

A local man has been given an instant fine by fishery officers after being found with more pāua than was allowed, with most of them undersized.

Ministry for Primary Industries regional manager for fish compliance Tyrone Robinson said the man was caught on January 19.

He had 14 pāua and 11 of them were undersized - the daily limit is 10 and all have to be a minimum length of 125mm.

He was fined $250 and warned about taking excess.

The undersized shellfish were immediately returned to the sea.

Robinson said MPI officers and local police were continung to patrol the Akitio area.

MPI was reminding all recreational fishers about the limits for pāua, as well as crayfish - for male 54mm minimum tail width and female 60mm, or a minimum of 60mm tail width if people could not tell the difference.

MPI was also keen to hear from people who might be interested in training to become an honorary fishery officer in the Dannevirke area.

For further details go to https://www.mpi.govt.nz/about-mpi/careers/working-mpi/roles-at-mpi/honorary-fishery-officers/ or email HFO@mpi.govt.nz

People were encouraged to report suspected illegal activity through 0800 4 POACHER (0800 476 224).