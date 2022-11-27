Man dies while diving off Northern Hawke’s Bay coast

The body of a man reported missing while diving off Mahia Peninsula on Saturday, has been found. Photo / NZME.

A search off the Northern Hawke’s Bay coast has resulted in the finding of the body of a man reported missing while diving on Saturday.

Police said the diver was reported missing off Mahia Peninsula about 10.15am on Saturday and an extensive air and water search was undertaken throughout the day, including Coast guard and helicopter resources.

It resumed today (Sunday), assisted by Surf Lifesaving NZ, a crew from which discovered the man deceased about 10.30am.

No further details were available early Sunday afternoon from police who were supporting the deceased’s family.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.



