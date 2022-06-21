The missing ATM was found at Richmond Reserve, East Clive, three weeks ago. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man after an ATM was ripped out of the Meeanee Hotel in a ram raid.

The man was due to appear in Hastings District Court on Tuesday charged with burglary of the Meeanee Hotel and unlawfully taking a green Ford Courier motor vehicle used in the burglary.

The man was arrested on Monday after a search warrant was executed in Napier.

Police had been called early on May 31 and discovered that an ATM had been taken from the Meeanee Hotel about 5.30am.

The missing ATM was found damaged and empty at Richmond Rd Reserve near Napier on June 2. The empty machine was found near rocks on the foreshore, and appears to have been roughly prised open, exposing the dispensing trays that money is placed in.

Drag marks were visible on the ground, near the machine.

A 27-year-old woman closely linked to the man has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Acting Detective Sergeant Scott Saurin said there had been some outstanding investigative police work completed by his team.

"It's great to be able to get a positive resolution for the victims and the community," Saurin says.

"Although no cash was recovered from this burglary, it is very satisfying for the team to be able to make an arrest in this case."