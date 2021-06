An 18-year-old man has been charged in relation to the aggravated robbery at Te Awa Store. Photo / NZME

An 18-year-old man has been charged following the robbery of a Napier dairy.

A male armed with a machete entered Te Awa Store on June 15, before fleeing after being knocked to the ground with a garden hoe wielded by the proprietor's father-in-law.

The robber allegedly took a small quantity of cigarettes.

The 18-year-old man was due to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday afternoon.