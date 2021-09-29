Make your mark with Stitch Me

Stitch Me owners David and Sharlene Curtis model their very popular printed masks in front of their world class Embroidery Machine.

Stitch Me owners David and Sharlene Curtis model their very popular printed masks in front of their world class Embroidery Machine.

Pic 2; BTG041021SB2 The complete bespoke Ross Shield kit branded separately for each player.

Stitch Me has had a great year despite Covid with an increase in business that is attributed to the "thinking outside the square" theory and that nothing is an issue when it comes to supplying branded garments and goods.

The can-do attitude has grown the business which attracted new customers to let Stitch Me get on and meet their mostly uniform requirements. Repeat customers are very important to Stitch Me as well. All it takes is an email or a Facebook message.

The complete bespoke Ross Shield kit branded separately for each player.

With new machinery there is now no end to the ways Stitch Me meets the challenge. Sublimating clothing is really catching on and "BrandMe" allows David and Sharlene to label gift items like slate cheese boards, chilly bags, pens, key rings, bottle openers, knives and wine/beer glasses with the company logo - great for gifts to clients.

David says big thanks must go to the locals, who have been very loyal and supportive - 80 per cent of orders come from Tararua, especially during lockdown.

A significant order recently was the branding of the Dannevirke Ross Shield full kit – over 100 items in all, each a bespoke item for individual players with sponsor, number and initials.

Orders are also flowing in from all over the country for sports kit, printed hats and especially for very affordable printed cloth masks. More than 3,500 have been printed both for local businesses and beyond in the last two months.

David believes "if you are not branded you are naked" and missing a great opportunity for promotion. He and Sharlene pride themselves on quick turnarounds and reliability of delivery.

Contact Sharlene or David for any inquiries and advice on 06 374 9947 or email StitchMe@xtra.co.nz and see what they can do on their Facebook page.