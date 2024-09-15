Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Make EIT standalone again: Hawke’s Bay mayors want region’s polytech back in local hands for 2025

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
EIT's main campus in Taradale. Photo / Warren Buckland

EIT's main campus in Taradale. Photo / Warren Buckland

The message is clear from Hawke’s Bay and East Coast mayors.

Make Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti’s leading tertiary provider, Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT), standalone again.

And do it by the start of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today