Police attended the incident in Māhia where a man was knocked unconscious in the early hours of New Year's morning. Photo / NZME

Police attended the incident in Māhia where a man was knocked unconscious in the early hours of New Year's morning. Photo / NZME

Police are appealing for more information after a serious assault in Māhia on New Year’s morning left a man concussed with serious facial injuries after he tried to break up a fight involving about 20 to 30 people.

Police said a 34-year-old man was knocked unconscious, suffering a concussion and facial injuries, after he tried to break up an altercation between an unknown group of people about 12.40am.

He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

“This should have been a night of celebration and, sadly, hasn’t turned out that way,” Detective Sergeant Stephen Smith said.

The brawl is said to have occurred in a carpark of a Newcastle St hotel, and Smith said it was probably witnessed by several people.

Detectives from Wairoa and Gisborne are investigating and are asking anyone with information or footage to call 105, or file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, using Update Report. People can quote the file number 240101/2665.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.