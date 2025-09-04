Tom Parsons leading the Magpies out against Wellington in 2022, his 100th match in first class rugby. Another 53 games later he leads the team out against Wellington again, for his 100th match for the Magpies. Photo / NZME

Tom Parsons leading the Magpies out against Wellington in 2022, his 100th match in first class rugby. Another 53 games later he leads the team out against Wellington again, for his 100th match for the Magpies. Photo / NZME

The appearance of Hawke’s Bay captain Tom Parsons for his 100th match in the Magpies jersey has been confirmed for Saturday’s NPC clash with Wellington Lions at McLean Park, Napier.

Parsons, who made his debut as a last-quarter substitute in a 42-41 win over Bay of Plenty at McLean Park in 2012, took a break for last Saturday’s match against Northland in Whangarei, and returns to the side to become the 14th player to make 100 appearances for the Bay in first-class rugby.

The list is headed by prop Neil Thimbleby, one of just three All Blacks on that list and an anchor of the 1966-1969 Ranfurly Shield sides among 158 matches he played from 1959-1971. He later served as coach, and was patron of the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union when he died at the age of 84 in March.

The next most recent to achieve the century was hooker Ash Dixon, with 113 matches from 2008-2021, while next in line are prop Pouri Rakete-Stones, who makes his 91st appearance on Saturday, and wing Jonah Lowe, heading for match No 79.

Parsons’ return, with fellow lock Isaia Walker-Leawere back to the subs’ bench, is one of two changes in the starting line-up, the other being a first start for Anaru Paenga-Morgan, who made his Magpies debut off the bench in the 27-22 loss in Whangarei. He replaces Kieran Higgins at second five-eighths,