Parsons turned 35 in June and has indicated this year could be his last in the NPC.
He rates Dixon’s 100th match among his own most memorable, being in 2020 when the Magpies beat Otago to claim the Ranfurly Shield for the third time in eight seasons, along with winning the NPC championship division that season with a 36-24 final win over Northland.
Northland will be fresh in mind this week as the Magpies respond to last weekend’s 27-22 loss to the Taniwha in Whangarei.
Back for a 2.05pm match on the home ground, the skipper wants to win, explaining his extended career, which also includes 53 other first-class matches, by saying: “It’s the enjoyment I still get out of it. I was born here, lived here most of my life. I’m proud of the province. There’s not much that beats playing on McLean Park.”
The Magpies will be out to right the ship, with two consecutive losses dropping them to 6th place at the halfway stage, of 5 matches.
Defending champions Wellington have had three losses, lose three All Blacks squad members who played in a 36-17 win over Auckland in Porirua last Sunday, and expect to have three players on NPC debut in Napier.
In the curtain-raiser, the Hawke’s Bay Tui will play Auckland Storm, with less than 10 survivors from the 23 that beat Auckland 48-24 at Eden Park last year.
The Magpies team is: Hadlee Hay-Horton, Jacob Devery (co-captain), Pouri Rakete-Stones; Geoff Cridge, Tom Parsons (captain); Miracle Fai’ilagi, Cooper Flanders; Devan Flanders (vice-captain); Folau Fakatava, Harry Godfrey; Neria Fomai, Anaru Paenga-Morgan, Nick Grigg, Jonah Lowe; Zarn Sullivan. Subs: Kianu Kereru-Symes, Nik Patumaka, Lolani Faleiva, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Frank Lochore; Ereatara Enari, Lukas Ripley, Andrew Tauatevalu.
The Hawke’s Bay Tui team will be named on Friday.
Hawke’s Bay match centurions (1884-2005):
158 Neil Thimbleby (1959-1971)
147 Richard Hunt (1967-1983)
137 Michael Johnson (1998-2011)
127 Robbie Hunter (1971-1982)
120 Robbie Stuart (1967-1980)
113 Chris Eaton (2005-2017)
111 Orcades Crawford (1988-1989, 1992-2000); Ash Dixon (2008-2021).
108 Bill Davis (1961-1971)
106 Clint Newland (1999-2010)
100 Karaan Crawford (1964-1971), Murdoch Paewai (1991-2003), Karl Lowe (2004-2013).
