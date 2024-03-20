Voyager 2023 media awards
Hawke’s Bay former All Black Neil Thimbleby dies: Magpies shield hero Blair Furlong pays tribute to teammate

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
Magpies legend Neil Thimbleby has died, aged 84. Photo / Warren Buckland

Blair Furlong and Neil Thimbleby were largely inseparable for 61 years.

They played club rugby together, for Hawke’s Bay together and toured South Africa with the All Blacks together in 1970.

