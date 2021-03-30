Magpies to celebrate Nourished for Nil with charity jersey

From left: Total Oil marketing coordinator Sharni Wakeman, Nourished for Nil's Jane Crawford, HBRU marketing officer Brooke VanderPeet and Nourished for Nil founder Christina McBeth. Photo / Warren Buckland

This season the Hawke's Bay Magpies will wear an alternative charity jersey in support of food rescue organisation Nourished for Nil.

The charity was selected after discussions between the Hawke's Bay Rugby Football Union, principal sponsor Total Oil and Magpies team members and coaches, who had more than 50 nominations for 19 charities to consider.

Magpies head coach Mark Ozich said he drives past Nourished for Nil every day on his way to work.

"Over the last year, the number of people in line at the Hastings depot has grown significantly," he said.

Founded in 2017, the charity collects food from sources which would otherwise throw it out and distributes it to people in need six days a week.

It has depots in Napier and Flaxmere as well, and all three combine to feed up to 1800 people each week.

HBRFU marketing officer Brooke VanderPeet said the union is very excited to be working with Nourished for Nil and promoting what they do, given the issues of food security and waste are so relevant.

"This is an exciting opportunity for the Magpie boys to engage with the community through different volunteering options such as sorting through the food or handing out food parcels," she said.

Nourished for Nil founder Christina McBeth said it was humbled and excited to have been chosen and staff are looking forward to having players come and take part in a food distribution service.

The union will also be running a food drive for Nourished for Nil at the charity jersey game, where people can drop a can or packet of non-perishable food into Total Oil drums at the gate.

The 23 match-worn jerseys will be auctioned individually on Trade Me with all proceeds going to the charity, while a limited run of jerseys will be produced for retail sale.

Last year the Magpies wore a one-off charity jersey supporting the rural community through which they raised almost $17,000 for the Rural Support Trust Hawke's Bay.

The jersey design will be released over the coming weeks, with the charity fixture to be confirmed after the draw for the National Provincial Championship comes out.