Magpies' team of homegrowns ready for NPC and Ranfurly Shield

Magpies united after last year's Ranfurly Shield triumph in Dunedin. Most are back for another crack in 2021. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay rugby fans will be busting to back one of the national provincial championship's strongest-looking teams, of mainly homegrowns, following the naming of the Magpies squad for their return to the Premiership next month.

The squad for the Bunnings Warehouse NPC Premiership, chosen by coaches Mark Ozich and Josh Syms, was announced at a season's launch last night at vehicle partner Bayswater in Napier.

The squad, to be captained again by Maori All Blacks and Highlanders Super Rugby star Ash Dixon, contains most of those who helped win and hdefend the Ranfurly Shield and then win the Championship division last year.

They now face a 10-match round-robin, including up to 10 Shield defences, with the hope of making the Premiership semifinals.

Playing a non-championship warm-up in Taupo on Friday against Counties-Manukau, the Magpies launch their NPC campaign away to Taranaki on August 7.

Far from the days when Hawke's Bay struggled for any representation in the fully professional World of Super Rugby, at least 21 Super Rugby players are now on the books to pull on the black and white jersey this season, even with some stars in the squad unlikely to play in the Premiership because of other commitments or injury.

Halfback Brad Weber and lock Brodie Retallick are in the All Blacks squad for the

Bledisloe Cup and international Rugby Championship matches, 2020 star halfback Folau Fakatava was ruled out for the season after being injured playing Super Rugby and big Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere is also out through injury.

Ozich said the coaches and management are "very happy" with the group that's being

assembled.

"It has a fantastic mix of experience and youth and this group are excited about the challenges that playing in the premiership will provide,'' he said.

They are looking forward to the match against Taranaki before returning to McLean Park in Napier for an NPC match and Shield defence against Otago, from whom the Magpies won the century-old trophy last October.

A feature of the squad is that 24 players have graduated through five Hawke's Bay schools, including the Hastings BHS first XV formerly coached by Ozich, while a further four, including match-centurion Dixon, had come directly through the successful Hawke's Bay Rugby academy system from school.

All 10 clubs which started the Premier club competition this season are represented, including Havelock North and Napier Pirate, who were relegated at the end of the first round. Havelock North were unbeaten thereafter and return to Premier club rugby next season.

Maddison Trophy Premier champion Taradale have five members in the squad, but beaten finalists Hastings Rugby and Sports, and beaten semifinalists Clive and Waipukurau club Central have six each, among the new Magpies Frank Lochore and New Zealand Under 20 fullback/first five-eighths Harry Godfrey.

A unique link to some rugby history on the east coast of the North Island is the selection of Lochore and retention of fellow forward Will Tremain, grandsons of late 1960s All Blacks heroes Sir Brian Lochore and Kel Tremain.

Hawke's Bay Rugby chief executive Jay Campbell said: "It's exciting that a number of players have been selected on the back of consistent club performances and these young men will be desperate to continue their form into the NPC."

"Playing in front of friends and family at McLean Park defending the Ranfurly Shield is something all aspiring rugby players dream of doing and for many this is another step closer to achieving this," he said.

Hastings Rugby and Sports front rower Dennis Tapusoa and Taradale's Maddison Trophy winning loosehead prop Lolani Faleiva are included as apprentice's and will join the squad during the campaign to bolster front row cover and continue with their development.

Magpies_2021_Squadv2

Magpies NPC draw

August 7 (Saturday, 2.05pm), v Taranaki, at New Plymouth; August 14 (Saturday, 4.35pm), v Otago (Ranfurly Shield), at Napier; August 21 (Saturday, 2.05pm), v Canterbury, at Christchurch; August 28 (Saturday, 2.05pm), v Waikato (Ranfurly Shield), at Napier; September 5 (Sunday 2.05pm), v Manawatu, at Palmerston North; September 10 (Friday, 7.05pm), v North Harbour (Ranfurly Shield), at Napier; September 19 (Sunday, 2.05pm), v Bay of Plenty (Ranfurly Shield), at Napier; September 26 (Sunday, 2.05pm) v Wellington, at Wellington; October 3 (Sunday, 2.05pm), v Auckland, at Auckland; October 10 (Saturday, 4.35pm), v Tasman (Ranfurly Shield), at Napier.