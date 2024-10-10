Advertisement
Magpies team named for NPC quarter-final

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
Lukas Ripley looking for action in the Magpies' last home-match of the season, a 63-19 loss to Taranaki three weeks ago. Photo / Paul Taylor: Action Press

Samoa-born Melbourne Rebels Super Rugby Pacific player Lukas Ripley is set for a starting run as the Hawke’s Bay Magpies tackle Saturday’s Bunnings NPC rugby quarter-final against Bay of Plenty Steamers in Tauranga.

The 22-year-old Ripley was among the Melbourne side’s roster who had to seek rugby elsewhere after the Rebels franchise exit from Super Rugby, and found it when the Hawke’s Bay squad was named for the NPC.

He has been named on the left wing in a side in which head-coach Brock James brackets Folau Fakatava and Ereatara Enari at halfback and otherwise retains 10 of the starting fifteen from Saturday’s 46-28 loss to Wellington.

The loss, after leading 21-0 in the first 16 minutes, ended the Magpies’ chances of a home playoff, although the hole had been excavated earlier with big losses to Waikato and Taranaki.

But it puts the Magpies back in the same position as 12 months ago, when they also played a quarter-final against Bay of Plenty in Tauranga, but won.

Of the last 10 Battles of the Bays, Bay of Plenty have won seven, and Hawke’s Bay three, including a 29-28 win in 2018 and the 36-33 extra-time Ranfurly Shield defence win in 2021, both in Napier.

Thus, the Steamers, having the superior record in 2024 and the home advantage, are warm TAB favourites to win at $1.30, with Hawke’s Bay paying $3.20.

The Hawke’s Magpies team for the Bunnings NPC quarterfinal against Bay of Plenty Steamers in Tauranga on Saturday, starting at 2.05pm: Pouri Rakete Stones, Jacob Devery, Joel Hintz; Geoff Cridge, Tom Parsons (captain); Hugh Renton, Sam Smith; Devan Flanders; Folau Fakatava/Ere Enari, Lincoln McClutchie; Lukas Ripley, Kienan Higgins, Nick Grigg, Ben ODonnell; Harry Godfrey. Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Tim Farrell, Lolani Faleiva, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Frank Lochore, Folau Fakatava/Ere Enari, Danny Toala, Mat Protheroe.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 51 years of journalism experience, 40 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.

Save

