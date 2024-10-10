Lukas Ripley looking for action in the Magpies' last home-match of the season, a 63-19 loss to Taranaki three weeks ago. Photo / Paul Taylor: Action Press

Samoa-born Melbourne Rebels Super Rugby Pacific player Lukas Ripley is set for a starting run as the Hawke’s Bay Magpies tackle Saturday’s Bunnings NPC rugby quarter-final against Bay of Plenty Steamers in Tauranga.

The 22-year-old Ripley was among the Melbourne side’s roster who had to seek rugby elsewhere after the Rebels franchise exit from Super Rugby, and found it when the Hawke’s Bay squad was named for the NPC.

He has been named on the left wing in a side in which head-coach Brock James brackets Folau Fakatava and Ereatara Enari at halfback and otherwise retains 10 of the starting fifteen from Saturday’s 46-28 loss to Wellington.

The loss, after leading 21-0 in the first 16 minutes, ended the Magpies’ chances of a home playoff, although the hole had been excavated earlier with big losses to Waikato and Taranaki.