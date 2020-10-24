Magpies run in seven tries over Manawatu in Ranfurly rout

Magpies flanker Brendon O'Connor, third from left, scored the bonus point try on halftime. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke's Bay Magpies have retained the Ranfurly Shield and reclaimed top spot in the Mitre 10 Cup Championship with a 47-12 win over the Manawatu Turbos at McLean Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies conceded four penalties at the breakdown in the first 15 minutes, allowing Manawatu to control both possession and field position early.

It was a brilliant long range try however that eventually did the damage for the Turbos as second five James Tofa got on the end of a move with plenty of offloads.

Hawke's Bay lock Tom Parsons is surrounded by a Manawatu defence that started the game solidly. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay took the lead in the 24th minute through their number 12 Danny Toala, but plenty of credit should go to his old schoolmate at Hastings Boys' High Lincoln McClutchie.

The first five showed tremendous quick thinking and vision to put a dainty chip in behind the onrushing Manawatu defensive line, which dropped straight into Toala's arms for the midfielder to coast in under the posts.

Folau Fakatava, left, congratulates Magpies teammate Danny Toala for his try. Photo / Paul Taylor

And Hawke's Bay pounced again from a counter-attacking situation in the 32nd minute, with number eight Devan Flanders scoring their second try after great work from fullback Caleb Makene.

Magpies number eight Devan Flanders slides in for a try in what has been an outstanding season so far. Photo / Paul Taylor

But Manawatu replied immediately, marching up the field before first five Ben Wyness scored to draw them within two points.

Makene was certainly the danger man for Hawke's Bay in the first half, and he scored a try of his own just before the break to re-extend that lead.

Hawke's Bay fullback Caleb Makene scores his side's third try. Photo / Paul Taylor

And openside flanker Brendon O'Connor secured the bonus point right on the hooter, getting up from a tackle after he wasn't held to make it 28-12 at halftime.

The Turbos were able to reset and had a strong start to the second period, but couldn't execute for a much needed try over the first 15 minutes.

They continued to monopolise possession well past the hour mark, but Hawke's Bay were eventually able to march right up the field thanks to a couple of back-to-back penalties.

The last of those saw the Magpies go to their trademark lineout drive, and Turbos prop Tietie Tuimauga received a yellow card for dragging it down.

The Magpies celebrate hooker Ash Dixon's try that put the result beyond doubt. Photo / Paul Taylor

Manawatu committed the same offence again, but the third time around they weren't able to prevent Hawke's Bay captain Ash Dixon from scoring in the 67th minute.

And five minutes later Magpies centre Stacey Ili dribbled a pinpoint grubber in behind the defence for winger Neria Fomai to score in the corner.

Substitute lock Isaia Walker-Leawere got in on the act as well in scoring Hawke's Bay's seventh try just before fulltime.

Hawke's Bay's next game is against Bay of Plenty next Sunday at 2:05 pm in Tauranga.

They will next put the Shield on the line against Wellington at McLean Park the following Sunday in what is their final home game of the season before finals.

Hawke's Bay 47 (Danny Toala, Devan Flanders, Caleb Makene, Brendon O'Connor, Ash Dixon, Neria Fomai, Isaia Walker-Leawere tries; Lincoln McClutchie 4/4 cons, Connor McLeod 2/3 con)

Manawatu 12 (James Tofa, Ben Wyness tries; Wyness 1/2 cons)

HT: 28-12