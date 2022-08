Magpies prop Pouri Rakete-Stones in trademark barnstorming attack but copping a swipe from North Harbour defender Siaosi Nginingini (No 21).

The Hawke's Bay Magpies turned aside both superstition and a monumental challenge from North Harbour with a 25-23 in the successful 13th consecutive 2020s Ranfurly Shield era defence at McLean Park, Napier, on Saturday. Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was also in the action, on the sideline.

It took only 10 minutes, and a deft step or two, for fullback and new Magpie Chase Tiatia to score the first try. Hawke's Bay 7 North Harbour 0 after 10 minutes.

Substitute Mark Braidwood and No 8 Devan Flanders punch the air in salute of the match-saving 76th-minute try scored by Kianu Kereru-Symes, who also entered the match off the bench.

Veteran Magpies prop Jason Long wasn't in the match-day squad but still had work to do, showing what it really means to young Wairoa rugby player Jaydis Edwards.