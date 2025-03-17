The Hawke's Bay Magpies after a successful Ranfurly Shield defence last year. It was gone soon afterwards, but could be back, with a possible challenge in the Magpies' NPC schedule for 2025. Photo / Photosport

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies have drawn three mouthwatering home matches this year against the three biggest unions in NZ - reigning Bunnings NPC rugby champions Wellington as well as Canterbury and Auckland.

The draw also sets up a potential Ranfurly Shield challenge against holder Taranaki, if they can keep a grasp of it for a large part of the season.

The 10-match regular season opens with the first of five home matches, against Counties Manukau on August 3, and the last being an away match against Manawatū on October 4. In a competition of 14 teams, the Magpies will not play Waikato, Tasman or Southland.

The three big-city sides are likely to draw the biggest McLean Park crowds of the 50th season of the NPC, in which Hawke’s Bay and Auckland played the history-making first first-division match at McLean Park in 1976.