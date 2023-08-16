Brad Weber said he still gets emotional when confronted with Cyclone Gabrielle's devastation in his home province. Photo / NZ Herald

Putting a star-studded spin on cyclone relief efforts in Hawke’s Bay seemed a “natural thing to do” for former Napier Boys’ High School First XV player turned All Black and Magpie, Brad Weber.

The 18-test halfback, recently named as injury cover for the All Blacks’ pre-World Cup match against South Africa in London on August 26 (NZT), had been calling his fans to arms during the Super Rugby Pacific season, with a challenge for followers to match his donations to the Hawke’s Bay Foundation’s Cyclone Relief Fund.

To play his part, Weber donated $2 for every pass he made in Super Rugby - with 771 passes made during the season, his final total donated was $1542. Launched on Weber’s Givealittle page, 195 donors have got in behind the fundraiser, taking the current collective cyclone relief total from Weber’s fundraising efforts to more than $21,000.

Brad Weber's passes have made for cyclone relief in Hawke's Bay.

He is ecstatic so many Kiwis from around New Zealand heeded the call.

“I had an initial goal of raising $10,000 but I smashed through that real quick and thought, ‘I’ve got to rethink my goals here’,” Weber said.

“It’s been incredible to see so many people support the cause, including fellow local rugby export Gareth Evans, who donated his 50th cap jersey for the Highlanders, Ruby Tui, Paul Williams and Samisoni Taukei’aho. It’s been heartwarming to see these players help out where they could.”

Alongside his Givealittle page, he also set up two Trade Me auctions for rugby memorabilia kindly donated by some rugby royalty. Up for grabs was a 2022 All Blacks jersey, fully signed by the All Blacks squad, and a 2019 Rugby World Cup Referees jersey signed by all the World Cup referees. Together, the jerseys raised more than $1500.

Six months on from the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, the 32-year-old still gets emotional.

“Coming back to play for the Magpies and seeing places I grew up destroyed, and the eye-opening effects it’s had on some people who are still struggling, this was my way of feeling like I am helping in some way. I’ve felt really helpless being stuck away with footy and unable to help physically on the ground with the clean-up. I don’t want what Hawke’s Bay has been through to become yesterday’s news and if I can bring some awareness that people here still desperately need help, then that is great.”

Hawke’s Bay Foundation executive officer Amy Bowkett is humbled by Brad’s efforts.

“Brad contacted Hawke’s Bay Foundation soon after Cyclone Gabrielle, really keen to set up a fundraiser that would go back to his home region. We were thrilled to work with him to set up a long-running campaign, and all donations that he and his fans have made have gone to charitable causes here in the Bay.

“His enthusiasm and tenacity for our cause is inspirational and we have no doubt that he carries these skills on to the field as well. As a proud supporter of Hawke’s Bay, we wish Brad all the best for his international career and thank him for his support of our work.”

With 43 appearances for the Magpies and more than 100 in Super Rugby, Weber was due to play his final game for the Magpies against Waikato last night. After his All Blacks duties, he’s France-bound for a three-year contract with Stade Francais, starting in November.

The Hawke’s Bay Foundation’s Cyclone Relief Fund closed to donations on June 30, however if you would like to donate to ongoing cyclone recovery, you can direct your giving to their General Fund. The General Fund is an endowment fund which aims to ensure long-term, sustainable funding for Hawke’s Bay charities to build resiliency and help the region withstand future disasters.