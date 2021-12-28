Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

'Lucky to be alive': Man recounts dual rescue at Central Hawke's Bay beach

4 minutes to read
Ian Morton and his son Aidan, both of whom needed to be rescued at Porangahau Beach. Photo / Supplied

By Sahiban Hyde

Napier man Ian Morton put his own safety at risk to rescue his 12-year old son but says both are "lucky to be alive" after being plucked from the surf with the help of a

