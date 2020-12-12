Lucky Napier Lotto player wins $333,333

The winning Hawke's Bay ticket was purchased from Greenmeadows New World, Napier. Photo / File

Christmas has come early for on lucky Napier resident, after winning $333,333 as part of Lotto's First Division draw.

Three lucky Lotto players each won a share of the $1m draw on Saturday night.

The winning Hawke's Bay ticket was purchased from Greenmeadows New World, Napier.

The other winning tikcets were sold at Springfield Superette & Lotto in Rotorua and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The Powerball was not struck, meaning it will roll over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $12m.

Strike Four also rolled over, with a jackpot of $500,000 on Wednesday.

Saturday's haul came one year after Greenmeadows New World sold a $400,000 winning ticket in December 2019.

In March this year, the store also sold a ticket which gave the player a $111,111 share of Lotto's First Division.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the winning stores is encouraged to write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

All Lotto Triple Dip tickets bought between December 13 and Saturday December 26 will be in the draw to win over 300 extra prizes, including $1mn cash, five Jaguar I-PACE SE vehicles and 300 prizes of $5000 cash as part of Lotto's Christmas promotion.