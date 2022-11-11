Lorde confirms second show, UB40 cancel Hastings gig

Lorde has confirmed a second gig in Havelock North. Photo Supplied

A big schedule of outdoor concerts in summer Hawke's Bay is being buffeted both ways as the entertainment market continues to battle the impacts of the global pandemic.

The good news is that global sensation and New Zealand songstress Lorde will do a second concert at Black Barn Winery, near Havelock North, in March, following the demand which saw the first show sold-out in just a minute when sales opened on-line on July 5, and she will now got back-to-back on March 1 and 2.

Lorde announced the added show in her regular newsletter on Thursday noting that she had also had to cancel her Bowl of Brooklands show in Taranaki.

"We have to cancel New Plymouth. I would love to wrap it in something to save face but honestly, it's a pandemic and we haven't sold enough tickets.

"I'm bummed, I love that venue, and I hope to play it some day in the future.

"Conversely, we are adding a second show at Black Barn. Yes, I know this sounds insane but the powers that be are telling me that's what we should do. Can't wait to find out if this was a smart move in real time alongside you, lol.

"This show will take place on March 2nd, and if you come, I promise you something special and completely one-off, how's that?"

Lorde starts the New Zealand Solar Power World Tour in 2023 with two nights in Lower Hutt and then she heads to Upper Moutere before her Black Barn shows.

On the downside is confirmation of the cancellation of former UB40 frontman Ali Campbell's Here I Am tour concert, which had been scheduled for February 3 at Tomoana Showgrounds, Hastings.

There is understood to have been no explanation from promoters Cactus Events, but ticketholders for the concert and two others on the tour over the following 48 hours had been advised, as has Hawke's Bay A & P Society general manager Elisha Milmine.

The opening gig in Palmerston North on January 28 and a showing at the One Love reggae festival in Tauranga on January 29 will go ahead.

The cancellation does not affect the UB40 Summer's Day Live tour concert (without Campbell or is separate entourage) at Church Road Winery, Taradale on December 29, with American rock band Jefferson Starship and New Zealand rock icons Dragon.

The big summer of outdoor concerts in Hawke's Bay also includes Sting at The Mission on March 4, just two days after Lorde's last encore at Black Barn.