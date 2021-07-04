Loose Parts Playpark a first for Pahiatua

From left: Mayor Tracey Collis, with Bush Multi-Sports members Dana Broughton (board), Angela Gardner (administrator), Raylene Treder (facility manager), Erica Gleeson (board), Allan Duckett (caretaker). Front: Leah Sole (Sport Manawatu tamariki adviser) and Whitney Le Conte (Sport Manawatu tamariki adviser.)

Pic: BTG2050721LOOSE2 Caption: Tug-of-war fun at the Playpark.

By Steve Carle



Loose Parts Playground is a ground-breaking play opportunity for primary school children, located next to the Wheel Park in Pahiatua.

"Play is accessible to all Tamariki in their community," said Raylene Treder, Bush Multi-Sport facility manager. "It allows an opportunity for children to experience challenge and risk in a safe environment.

"It's also an integral part of wellbeing of children through social cognitive physical and emotional development it provides," she said.

"This is awesome, it's a part of what we're trying to do across New Zealand - provide play opportunities for tamariki," said Whitney Le Conte (Sport Manawatu tamariki adviser.)

"Bush Multi-Sport has been amazing, taking up the challenge. It's about providing the time, space and permission for our kids to be able to play. We think this is one of the first of its type in New Zealand.

"We did a trial with several different schools around Pahiatua first and they absolutely loved it. You can see their imagination and their minds ticking all the time," she said.

Ken Russell from Pahiatua Rotary Club has been living in Pahiatua for six years now. Before that he was a member of Papatoetoe Rotary Club, who were about to dispose of play equipment. Ken went up with a trailer and brought it all back to Pahiatua and has donated it to the Playpark. Tyres have been donated by Jo from Carters Tyres.

All the equipment is locked away at night and the Playpark is open from 9am to 6pm, seven days a week.

"After watching the children's engagement and how they've come in and embraced this with so many activities they have all taken part in, I think we need one in every town - it's fantastic," said Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis.

"During Covid-19 lockdown, families gathered to watch [on television] national competitions, where families were doing great things, people were hitting holes-in-one and had all sorts of obstacle courses in their backyard.

"Post Covid-19 lockdown, we've lost all that - we're now seeing this return and the kids creating all the things they want and to play with each other. Watching the tug-of-war, one person was losing, next minute all the other kids came in and had a go to help them win. It's actually bringing people together. It's a family environment.

"Just watching kids build their own obstacle courses out of all sorts of bits and pieces. Once they've mastered that, they can pull it apart and build something different. Absolutely fantastic for creative play and for family fun.

"The kids rushed in with enthusiasm and the noise level reinforced this. There was science and engineering, they were learning, while having fun. One boy ended up rolling down a hill in a barrel.

"We're leading the way with this. Adults are mixing in with children, it's a family space. We have been prepared to do something different," she said.