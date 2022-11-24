How can one resist not falling in love with this cutie? Jack, a six-month-old mastiff cross, is looking for someone to take him home.
Jack is a gorgeous young dog who loves anything from walks to playing and cuddling.
He comes with the typical puppy energy, however, is a fast learner and has already learned to sit for treats.
Jack will grow into a medium to large dog and gets along with all his pound mates; however, he has not been tested with cats.
When adopting a dog from the Hastings District Council animal control centre, there is a flat rate fee of $265.
This fee covers a health check, flea and worm treatment, vaccinations, desexing, registration and microchipping.
If you think Jack might be the dog for your family, you will need to arrange an in-person visit.
If you think Jack might have a place in your home, visit www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/service/animal-education/rehome-a-dog/application-form/.
The HDC animal control centre has a number of dogs looking for their forever homes, so if Jack isn’t for you, there may be another pound pup you will fall in love with.