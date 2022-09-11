Local Focus: Marcelle Raheke on Candidate Camera

Flaxmere General Ward candidate Marcelle Raheke is proud of all the community's achievements.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Marcelle Raheke's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Flaxmere ward candidate Marcelle Raheke says she has already worked hard for the Flaxmere community and is proud of all the community's achievements.

"I set up the free food place outside of our church. I also work on suicide prevention. I want Flaxmere to be a safe place for our parents and children."

Raheke deeply connects with Christianity as her reason for doing what she does.

"To run the election is because God placed it in my heart."

She is also unvaccinated and against mandates.

Raheke is running for council because she wants Flaxmere to have a fair go.

"I'm not afraid to go to the council table to speak on your behalf."

"I'd like to add one of Hastings' council seats to the Flaxmere ward to reflect a fair representation. We have 11,000 people living here, and one seat is not enough."

On the subject of what music she likes, Raheke was less decisive.

"I like worship music, I like the 80s music, probably the only music I like, yeah. And I like hip hop music, you know. Actually I like all sorts of music really. Just not heavy metal, I guess. Unless it's Christian."