The Theatre Singing Group performed in beautiful harmony Sound Of Silence.



By Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke audiences over the last weekend in October were privileged to experience Live Jukebox entertainment which was so professionally done it would do itself justice in any major venue in the country.

Local audiences were uncertain about what was in store but such is the reputation of the Dannevirke Theatre Company they booked anyway. Although there were a few spare seats on Friday night the rest of the shows were sold out and deservedly so.

It was a different experience – no MC, no talking even, just a flash jutebox on stage at the back blinking away, background music and lighting, the audience in sofas at the front and at tables scattered with a leaning bar at the back. It was "audience take your pick".

There followed a series of vocal gems, every one polished and professional, varying in choreography according to the item, a sequence of solos, duets, trios, and group items divided into three acts.

Each act was completed by a performance of the Theatre Singing Group, showing Cindy O'Sullivan (their mentor) has moulded these singers into a harmonious combination. Their Sound Of Silence was worth the price of admission alone.

So what of the performers? They are the reason Jukebox came about. After the performance of Anthony Stretch two years ago, Tracey Sinclair was inspired to think a show could be put together featuring Dannevirke's amazing talent. It took that time to germinate and Jukebox was born.

Just as you pick the song you like from a jutebox, so those who put their hand up to come along to join a Theatre Singing Group put their hand up to perform a particular song they loved.

Elijah Graham and Cindy O'Sullivan put the show together and the techies did the rest. Rehearsals starting Monday became Sunday and Thursday too and the show grew in professionalism, enjoyment, and confidence.

The audience witnessed the result in the weekend. They loved it! Audience participation was very high sometimes quite raucous but not so much it detracted from the show.

When you have experienced singers like Cindy O'Sullivan, Shaun Newell, Molly Pawson, Max, and Reuben Te Huki, Davina Graham, Tania, Ali and Brian MacKay, Elijah Graham, and Anna Sinclair and add some talented relative newcomers to the stage you have a show!

Probably the highlights in the show were the duets which require the extra skill to not only sing the song but blend with the other partner.

These were pretty well perfected particularly Molly Pawson and Max Te Huki singing Lovely, Shaun Newell and Elijah Graham singing Dream On and Elijah joining Cindy O'Sullivan in More Than Words.

It is a long time since we have heard Elijah's singing voice on stage, a vocal performance worth waiting for.

The show took vocal performance to a new level, enhanced by great backing tracks and lighting which added a new dimension with moving spots adding to the dramatic effect.

A very nervous Elijah Graham before the show said after it the Jukebox format will probably be used again multiple times over the next year or two.

Those who did not book this show have missed out big time!