Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Linda Hall: Are the elderly being ripped off?

3 minutes to read
Linda Hall says phone providers need to look to their long-standing loyal customers and give them a better deal on landlines. Photo / NZME

Linda Hall says phone providers need to look to their long-standing loyal customers and give them a better deal on landlines. Photo / NZME

Linda Hall
By
Linda Hall

Assistant editor

Someone I know has been paying more than $100 a month for a landline and basic internet coverage. They are also being charged for toll calls and calls made to cellphones from their landline.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.