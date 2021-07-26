Limited statutory manager appointed to Hukarere Girls' College

Paul Howison has been appointed as the Limited Statutory Manager for Hukarere Girls' College. Photo / NZME

A Limited Statutory Manager has been appointed to the Eskdale secondary girls boarding school, Hukarere Girls' College.

The Ministry of Education offered to support the Board of Trustees of the secondary girls boarding school at it's last meeting, where board members requested the appointment of an limited statutory manager.

This allows for some of the board powers, functions and duties to be temporarily removed and vested in the manager.

Principal Shona West, along with the Board of Trustees, said it was in the best interest of the kura. Photo / NZME

Paul Howison has been appointed, with representatives from the school saying they looked forward to working with him.

"We want to assure the whānau that this move is in the best interest of our Kura, which is a proud flagbearer of Māori and Anglican education," a statement on behalf of the Board and Principal Shona West read.

"It is Hukarere's time to forge ahead and the new leadership is determined to provide an education that upholds the special character."