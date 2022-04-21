A light projection of poppies flowing down the wall, followed by the names on the Hastings World War I and World War II rolls of honour, is shown for the first time. Photo / Supplied

Veterans Broughton Tomlins and Gerald Turau and a handful of RSA guests were the first to view the poppy wall at Hastings Library.

The guests gathered outside the War Memorial Library for a poppy light projection blessing ceremony, in the lead-up to Anzac Day.

Kaumatua Jerry Hapuku and Hastings District councillor Geraldine Travers led the evening blessing ceremony.

Emotions welled as a tribute to Hastings' fallen soldiers played for the first time for Returned Services Association members in Civic Square on Tuesday evening.

Those in attendance said the projection art installation was a "moving and beautifully fitting" tribute.

The light installation features falling poppies and the World War I and World War II Hastings honour rolls.

A purple poppy is also featured in the projection to recognise the animals used to assist troops in wars, including horses, donkeys, dogs and homing pigeons.

The installation plays in the early mornings and evenings until Anzac Day, April 25.

Along with the two veterans, Hastings RSA president David Holmes, Hastings RSA ladies returned veterans representative Sandra McQuillan, and Dolly the War Horse Trust founding trustee Selwyn Hawthorne also attended.

DTWHT founder Selwyn Hawthorne, RSA Hastings president David Holmes, veteran Broughton Tomlins, RSA ladies returned veterans representative Sandra McQuillan, and veteran Gerald Turau. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings RSA president said seeing the installation live was "incredibly sombre and emotional".

Holmes found the poppy wall viewing incredibly moving and a beautifully fitting tribute to Hastings' fallen soldiers and a "wonderful spectacle".

"I encourage everyone to take half an hour in the evening to see it," he said.

Councillor Geraldine Travers, the daughter of returned serviceman the late Richard Travers, welcomed guests on behalf of Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst.

Travers said the installation was evocative, moving and very respectful.

"Particularly, the names of our fallen scrolling down the library's exterior have a quiet dignity and strength that is difficult to describe but is palpable as you view them," she said.

The 18m-tall installation is a reminder that the Hastings library was commissioned as the Hastings and District War Memorial Library.

Special VIP veterans and RSA Hastings representatives invited to the first Anzac poppy wall projection, were joined by the Hastings community. Photo / Supplied

The library's entryway is the Hall of Memories, listing the names of Hastings' fallen soldiers from World War I and World War II.

Plaques acknowledging New Zealand's service in Korea, Malaya, Borneo and Vietnam can also be found in the hallway, as well as a mural by renowned war artist Peter McIntyre and a bust of one of Hawke's Bay's most famous returned servicemen, Sir Andrew Russell.

The Hastings District Council commissioned tribute is best viewed during the hours of darkness, usually from 5am to 7am and from 6pm to midnight.