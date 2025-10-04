A new bill could see almost a third of Hawke Bay’s quake-prone buildings (more than 40) no longer deemed hazardous. Photo / NZME
Napier property owner Pat Benson’s final wish was for New Zealand to relax earthquake-prone building rules, which he believed were excessively cautious.
Now, after the Government announced a significant shake-up to the rules on Monday, his family say “it’s good to see common sense prevail”.
If passed into law nextyear, the new bill could see almost a third of Hawke Bay’s earthquake-prone buildings (more than 40) no longer deemed quake-prone and removed from the Earthquake-Prone Building Register (EPB Register).
Meanwhile, townships with fewer than 10,000 people – such as Wairoa, Waipukurau, Waipawa and Dannevirke – will no longer have to undergo mandatory remediation work by law, or display warning notices on their earthquake-prone buildings (if they are under three storeys).
However, those buildings will remain on the EPB Register, unless the owner secures the building’s facade.
Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk announced the outcome of a review on Monday, detailing significant proposed changes to the rules.
Notably, assessments which use a percentage against the Building Code will be axed.
Buildings will instead be identified as earthquake-prone if they meet one of two criteria – unreinforced masonry buildings with unsecured facades facing public areas, or concrete buildings of three storeys or more which are assessed as needing strengthening work.
Penk claimed the changes would not put people in harm’s way but were a “fairer” model.
Exact details around individual buildings are yet to be released.
However, it is estimated almost a third of Hawke’s Bay’s earthquake-prone buildings could be removed from the EPB Register, many owners will have less extensive work to complete, and smaller towns will not have mandatory remediation (if under three storeys).
“This change recognises that the risk of a facade falling on a pedestrian is simply lower in communities with fewer than 10,000 residents ... because there are fewer people on the streets.”