Pat Benson was honoured for his services to sport by Sport Hawke's Bay in 2013.

Pat Benson was honoured for his services to sport by Sport Hawke's Bay in 2013.

Hawke’s Bay is mourning the loss of someone former Napier Mayor Barbara Arnott calls “the complete man”.

William Patrick Bruce (Pat) Benson, QSM, died on Thursday, aged 66.

A former Junior All Black, Benson played 42 games for Hawke’s Bay at tighthead prop from 1978 to 1990 and was a national marathon swimming champion.

On February 24, 1979, Benson did the north to south crossing of Cook Strait in 10 hours, 18 minutes.

With brothers John and Jim, Benson ran a Napier computer business and was a life member of the Art Deco Trust.

The Benson brothers also ran a property business and are credited with preserving Napier’s cherished status as the Art Deco Capital of the World.

Among that work was the restoration of the Daily Telegraph building, for which Pat received the Art Deco Trust’s Supreme Award and a Civic Award from the Napier City Council.

In 2013, he was awarded a Queens Service Medal for services to art deco restoration and the community.

Arnott first met Benson when his software company contracted to the Napier City Council.

That relationship continued at the Art Deco Trust, of which Arnott is board chair.

“He is the complete man. He honestly is,” Arnott said.

“He is such a good, decent guy and that shines. He’s achieved so much in his life for himself, but for thousands of other people as well.

“And yet the fact that he’s just a good, decent guy shines out from him all over. His family values and his community values are just outstanding.”

Arnott credits Benson hugely for the Napier we see today.

“Whatever he did, he did so well. Everything was done to the highest quality and his moral standards and his commercial and aesthetic standards were all way up there.

“To find that in one person, those fabulous qualities that can enhance a whole city, is rare.

“He had no ego.’’

Rugby and swimming remained constants in Benson’s life.

He was a stalwart of the Napier Old Boys’ Marist Rugby Club as a coach and mentor, as well as Heretaunga Sundevils Swimming Club and Napier Ocean Swimmers.

Pat Benson, left, with Barbara Arnott.

Arnott knows the pain those groups will be feeling, as well as Benson’s loved ones.

“The loss to the city is huge but the personal loss, just because of his lovely nature and the way he was with everyone, I feel that is something that’s going to be very difficult for his family and friends to manage,” Arnott said.

“The city has been enhanced incredibly because of his presence here.

“As mayor, I saw the work he did for rugby, swimming, just everything. He was working across so many fronts to enhance people’s enjoyment of either their sport or the aesthetics of the city and his attention to the built environment was absolutely fantastic.”