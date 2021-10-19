Laugh out loud Lotto win: Flaxmere man takes home $250k

Flaxmere Pharmacy owner Tim Klingender said the team was very excited about its First Division winner. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Flaxmere man still finds himself laughing out loud after his $250,000 Lotto First Division win on the weekend.

The prize was claimed yesterday

from Flaxmere Pharmacy and the win still feels surreal for the local, who wishes to remain anonymous.

"I popped into my local Lotto shop on Saturday morning to check some Lotto tickets I had and found out that I'd won a bonus ticket on one of them.

"I didn't really think much of it until after the draw on Saturday night, when I figured I might as well check my Bonus ticket. I scanned the ticket through the Lotto NZ App and it popped up saying I was a major prizewinner – I couldn't believe it," he said.

The winner said it will take a moment before the reality of the win sets in and he is able to formulate a plan for the winnings.

"I never imagined I would win Lotto, so I want to take some time to get a good plan in place."

He was "seriously thrilled" to take home the winnings, regardless of missing out on the Powerball jackpot.

"I won on a Bonus ticket, which is just in the draw for Lotto, so winning the Powerball jackpot never crossed my mind."

He never considered himself the lucky type, but after Saturday's turn of events he decided to hedge his bets once more.

"I picked up a ticket for Wednesday night's draw after I popped into my local Lotto shop to claim my prize – you never know, right?"