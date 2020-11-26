Large tree to light up Christmas at Hereworth school event

The first event held last year drew about 1000 people. Photo / Supplied

A 12m-tall Christmas tree, inflatable rides and a night of entertainment are coming to Hereworth School's second annual community Christmas event.



Christmas at Hereworth is for anyone and everyone from the community, regardless of whether they have a connection to the school, Hereworth Parents Association chairman Rick Kirkland said.

Now in its second year, he's hoping 1500-2000 people show up to watch the entertainment from the Hereworth Chapel Choir and Patrick Power accompanied by Elizabeth Curtis, performances from Woodford House pupils, former Hereworth boy Harry Mason and Naked Gun.

The star of the show – the 12m-tall tree - will be illuminated at dusk and Christmas Carols by Naked Gun close out the evening.

Getting the tree to the school is no easy feat but the "herculean effort" is worth it for the community, Kirkland said.

"It's not just a small idea of let's get a tree and a few fullas together to put it up, it is a big deal. But it's worth it because it's for the whole Havelock community to enjoy.

"To see a Christmas tree of that size planted on the hill with half a kilometre of lights on it, it's magical, a lot of young kids would never have seen something like that before."

The 12m-tall tree, which comes from a property off the Napier-Taupo Rd and has half a kilometre of lights, is the star of the show. Photo / Supplied

It's difficult to find an unpruned pine tree of that size, but there is a property off the Napier-Taupo Rd that provides the tree.

It requires a 20-tonne digger to get the tree out and takes about an hour. Then it is placed "on the longest Hiab available" before being driven back to the school, a process which takes a whole day, Kirkland said.

At the school, it is placed in an engineered base and a cherry picker is used to string the red and green lights up.

Last year the event drew about 1000 people with performances from the school's performing arts groups as well as Havelock North Intermediate's kapa haka and dance groups and special guests Patrick Power, Harry Mason, Iseo Pancotti and band MINK.

"It was our inaugural event and you never quite know how it will be received by the community but I've got to say, it was a magical night," Kirkland said.

Christmas at Hereworth will be held from 4.30-9pm on Thursday November 3.

Tickets can be bought on the night or online at trybooking.com and are $6 for general admission and $20 for a family. Unlimited ride passes are also available online.