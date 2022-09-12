LAB band members, Brad Kora, drums, left, Miharo Gregory, keyboard signing posters for local fans at Hastings i-site. Photo / Warren Buckland

While in town for the Waiata Māori Music Awards, two band members from L.A.B visited schools, took in the local sites and checked out the showgrounds where they are to play next year.

On Friday, backing vocals and drummer Brad Kora and keyboardist Miharo Gregory visited Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wananga Whare Tapere o Takitimu.

L.A.B founding member Brad said, "The powhiri at the Takitimu Kura was, wow, that was a spiritual experience and gave me speed bumps."

Miharo added that there was "so much mana".

L.A.B band members Brad Kora and Miharo Gregory visited Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wananga Whare Tapere o Takitimu while in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

On Friday afternoon before the Waiata Māori Music Awards, L.A.B was met with lines of fans outside i-site Hastings waiting for a signing session.

In groups of three at a time, fans were ushered up to Brad and Miharo to have a chat, take a photo and get a poster signed.

Each fan made an impression on the two musicians, they said, "from the first to the last".

L.A.B did not expect the number of people that did show up to come, as it was impromptu, they said.

"Normally, we see everyone from the stage, but to get to interact with them face to face is awesome," Miharo said.

"Some hearty fans showed up."

The first person who came through was a mum with two young kids who had recently lost their husband and father.

Brad said that was a heavy start.

However, it made the rest of the signing smooth, he said.

Last but not least, the local man, DeeJay Bryan, came in with his friends to the signing and played and sang a song for the guys before leaving.

Hastings man DeeJay Bryan of hands over his guitar to be autographed by LAB band members, Brad Kora, centre, and Miharo Gregory. Photo / Warren Buckland

Both members of L.A.B were taken away by DeeJay's signing and guitar skills and said it was a mean way to end the signing session.

When asked about the massive line of people that showed up, Brad said "It was amazing, and it makes it all worthwhile, especial when we do so much work and it goes unseen and then when we do something like that it comes to light."

Hastings NZ gifted fans who lined up to get posters signed by the band at i-site a free ticket to the L.A.B concert in Hastings next year.

After signing their fans' posters, Brad and Miharo joined many other Māori musicians at the toitoi event centre for the Waiata Māori Music.

L.A.B was up for four wards at the Waiata Māori Music Awards in Hawke's Bay on September 09.

The group was nominated for:

Best Pop Album.

Best Waiata/Single.

Best Māori Group.

Best Māori songwriter.

L.A.B took home three awards out of the four categories they were nominated in, winning best pop album for L.A.B V, Best waiata or single for Mr Reggae, and the band also took out best Māori group.

Brad said, "We don't write and create our music specifically to win any awards; we just enjoy creating the music and then performing it."

So it's like a bonus to be nominated, Miharo said.