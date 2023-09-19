Ko Au: Malosi a unique fusion of dance, music and spoken word

Some of the performers in Ko Au: Malosi, which is part of the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival.

Some of the performers in Ko Au: Malosi, which is part of the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival.

International hip-hop sensation Seidah Tuaoi sits in the Karamu High School dance studio, where she’s taught since 2021.

She’s deep in planning for her upcoming production of Ko Au: Malosi, to be performed for the first time at the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival in October.

Incredibly humble, the love and pride Tuaoi has for her culture, her dance and her students shines through as she chats about her experience as a Samoan hip-hop dancer who combines street styles with tradition, and what audiences can expect from her latest work.

Famous for her fusion of street dance with traditional Siva Samoa, juxtaposition has been a common theme through Tuaoi’s life and career. Her love for movement traces back to her childhood, where she spent hours performing for friends and family in church and at home.

“Our family would force me and my cousins to put on shows,” laughs Tuaoi.

“And when I think back, I can see that those shows we performed as kids really set me on my path to becoming a dancer.”

That, she says, paired with the influences of Michael and Janet Jackson, whose music videos she devoured as a girl.

“I’ve always been keen to see how far I can push myself to create. I joined Hopskotch Dance Company during my uni years, which took me to Japan to train. The Japanese are at the top of their game in hip-hop, and it was incredible to be exposed to that, and the way their dance plays out alongside local tradition and culture.”

Her experiences in Japan, along with journeys to China, Australia and the United States, broadened her perspective of how far she could extend herself.

“The arts still [aren’t] really accepted as a thing you can go out and ‘do’ – not as much as they should be, and I’m thankful that my travel installed me with the confidence to try. I want to be able to do the same for the kids that I teach.”

Having grown up in Auckland, Tuaoi says the exposure rangitahi have to dance in Hawke’s Bay is very different, and she appreciates that she learns from her students as much as they learn from her.

“Kids here have so much going for them! They’re hungry to learn. It’s really cool to be able to introduce them to global choreographers and show them pathways that they didn’t know existed.

“Dance is a lifestyle for some of the kids I teach. They’re building their own sense of culture and belonging in the dance community, and for me, it’s important that they find ways to enjoy and express themselves through movement in school. It’s about the whole experience, not just a ticking of boxes set by a curriculum.”

The direct link between community wellbeing and storytelling through dance is integral to Tuaoi’s style and has driven the direction of Ko Au: Malosi.

‘Ko Au’ is a concept created by Tuaoi and Josh Mitikulena in collaboration with members of Projekt Team. Tuaoi is also member of this crew. Projekt Team is known for impacting New Zealand street dance through battle events and workshops featuring a variety of performers who live in different parts of New Zealand. The show concept was created in 2020 before lockdown and is focused on the stories and journeys of cultural identity.

“I’ve always enjoyed listening to other people’s stories, and that inspires what I do in my own practice. Ko Au: Malosi is a live installation work that’ll be created by the creatives themselves. I’m setting the theme, but the dancers are joint directors of the show.

“The whole concept of Ko Au: Malosi is to show joy, strength and hope through dance. The dancers performing will all have different versions of what joy is, and what hope means to them, and I’m looking forward to extracting that out of them when we workshop the show’s choreography.

“Part of me is a bit scared because I don’t know what’s going to happen at the end of the week before the show [is first performed], but as a creative, I’m excited to see how it’s going to come together.”

A unique fusion of dance, music and spoken word, Ko Au: Malosi reflects Tuaoi’s own identity, deeply connected to her cultural heritage, and will explore the themes of inner strength and resilience. Led by Tuaoi and dance team and colleague Joshua Mitikulena, most of the cast of 21 comprises Samoan and street dancers, allowing those involved to authentically connect with the show’s cultural elements, including popping and Siva Samoa. Almost half of the cast have roots in Heretaunga, with others from Sydney, Beijing and Auckland.

“For me, Ko Au: Malosi is more than dance; it’s a showcase of memories and emotions. The show is structured like a church service, with everything presented in dance form, complemented by music and poems.

“Church has always been a special place for me. The language, the people and the culture all connect me to my roots.

“Hawke’s Bay has gone through something big this year, and our aim is to connect the members of the audience back to their own joy and purpose, whether that be through the dance, the words, the music, or through seeing the beauty of St Matthews.

“It’s extremely rewarding to be coming back in a full circle, performing in a church, telling stories from childhood through dance.”

See Ko Au: Malosi as part of the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival on Friday, October 27 at 7.30pm or Saturday, October 28 at 9.00pm at St Matthews Church. Tickets are available at www.hbaf.co.nz.