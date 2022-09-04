Knockout show at 2022 Hawke's Bay Boxing Championships

Alex Anastasiou from South Australia lands a left jab on Bradley Watkins of Tauranga in a youth and open division fight. Photo / Ian Cooper

Sometimes, the talent can floor you.

The Hawke's Bay Boxing Championships attracted amateur boxers from across the country and as far as South Australia to duke it out.

The event took place over Saturday and Sunday, with about 40 bouts held at Mitre 10 Park in Hastings.

South Australia brought a team of four boxers, including state champions, and 20 clubs from around the rest of New Zealand came for the event.

Giants Boxing Academy founder Craig McDougall said the annual event helps promote amateur boxing in the region and build the Hawke's Bay teams for the 2022 New Zealand Amateur Boxing Championships in October.

He said the event had fights from across the range of divisions for both male and female, from 10 to 11-year-old mini-cadets through to near commonwealth games level.

Giants boxers Greta Augustine, left, and Mary Pailate in the ring for an exhibition match at Hawke's Bay Boxing Championships 2022 on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

The referees and judges came from Canterbury, Auckland, South Australia and locally.

He said Hawke's Bay boxers did well, with four wins out of five bouts on the first day, and gained valuable experience through exhibition matches.

"We've got boxers from Australia and New Zealand boxers that are national champions in the elite division that are not far off making the likes of the Commonwealth Games or World Championships competing down there," McDougall said.

"It's very exciting to have the professional approach of the South Australians competing against boxers from around the country."