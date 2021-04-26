Kiwi cook Allyson Gofton to visit Hawke's Bay

Kiwi cook Allyson Gofton will be sharing recipes and stories from her time in France at the Hastings Library on May 5 from 6.30pm. Photo / Rachael Hale McKenna

It's out of the kitchen and into the Hastings Library, where Kiwi cook Allyson Gofton will be hosting a French-inspired baking presentation next week.

On behalf of the Hawke's Bay French Association, Gofton will be returning to Hawke's Bay on May 5 to share stories from her time in France, along with a baking presentation and demonstration.

It follows the launch of her most recent book, The Baker's Companion, which she said she created as a baking manual for her daughter.

The book was to contain "all the essential knowledge a young woman might need in order to bake successfully, to make substitutions, to be able to convert to gluten-free recipes, to understand the importance of each ingredient and why you do certain steps in a specific way".

For Gofton, this third iteration of her original baking book is essentially a love story.

"Baking is the wallpaper that covers family life with visual, scented love."

Starting at 6.30pm, during the evening she will also discuss how Kiwi baking has changed over the years and guests will also be able to sample some of her favourite recipes.

Gofton will be signing copies of The Baker's Companion at the library event and again on May 6 from 10am until 11.30am at Poppies bookshop in Havelock North.

A limited number of tickets are available from Hastings Library in advance for cash sales only for $35, including refreshments.