Kiwi and Aussie movies top the bill at Regent

Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Helen Reddy in I Am Woman.

In the new Kiwi comedy Baby Done, Rose Matafeo takes on her first big screen starring role.

The actor and award-winning comedian plays the part of wannabe adventurer Zoe.

When she discovers she's pregnant, her partner Tim is excited at the prospect of becoming a dad but Zoe, panics and decides to try to do everything on her bucket list before baby arrives.

Baby Done concludes its season at the Regent Pahiatua this week.

A scene from the Aussie comedy Rams.

Opening at the Regent on November 13 is the Aussie comedy Rams.

Set in remote Western Australia, two brothers, Colin (Sam Neill) and Les (Michael Caton), haven't got on with each other for years.

Raising separate flocks of sheep descended from their family's prized bloodline, the two men work side by side yet are worlds apart.

When Les's prize ram is diagnosed with a deadly virus, authorities order every sheep in the valley to be destroyed.

Now, the feuding brothers must set aside their differences, reunite their family, save their sheep, and bring their community back together.

A fundraiser screening will be hosted by Pahiatua Rotary Club on Friday, November 13.

Seats can be booked for the fundraiser by phoning 027 430 1778.

Also from Australia, the bio-pic I Am Woman opens with singer Helen Reddy, aged 24, arriving in New York in 1966 with her 3-year-old daughter, one suitcase and just $230 to her name.

Within five years she becomes one of the biggest superstars of her time, with eight No 1 US singles, her own hourly TV show and an icon of the 1970s feminist movement, which adopted her power anthem "I Am Woman".

The film opens at the Regent on Friday, November 20.

A must-see for cat and animal lovers is the feel-good true-life drama A Christmas Gift From Bob, sequel to the 2016 hit A Street Cat Named Bob in which Londoner James Bowen, a recovering addict had his life transformed when he met a stray ginger cat whom he named Bob.

In this sequel, James looks back to the Christmas that he and Bob spent scraping a living together busking on the streets of London and how Bob helped James through hard times by providing strength, friendship and inspiration.

A Christmas Gift From Bob will open at the Regent on Thursday, December 3, with a Tararua District premiere fundraiser event hosted by Pahiatua Repertory Society.

A special attraction to the Regent during December will be the music documentary Six60 –Till the Lights Go Out.

Featuring all the greatest hits, of one of NZ's most popular bands, this is a true Kiwi story that will leave the audience feeling closer to the band than ever before.

The story of Six60 is one inextricably linked to New Zealand and Kiwi culture, but is also a story of love, compassion and never giving up. Six60 –Till the Lights Go Out will open at the Regent on Friday, December 10.

