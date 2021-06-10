Kieran McAnulty presents books

Kieran McAnulty, Wairarapa MP, presenting Duffy books to students at Mangatainoka School.

By Steve Carle

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty presented Duffy Books in Schools to Mangatainoka School on Friday, June 4.

"It's a scheme for lower decile schools, where the Government supports it," said principal Jason Edwards. "They provide books for kids to keep, take home and read. They get to choose their books throughout the year.

"We contacted Kieran and he came along with just a few days' notice to present the Duffy books. He stayed on to attend the school's assembly.

Edwards said it was the school's third year of involvement with the scheme.

"They also provide books to give out for 'caught being good'. At assembly we draw out names of kids who have been 'caught being good' and they can choose a book out of a container.

Edwards says McAnulty also invited the children to Parliament.

"It will be a good day trip for us."

• Duffy Books in Homes is the trading name of The Alan Duff Charitable Foundation. It is a New Zealand registered, literacy-focused charitable organisation that has links to similar organisations in the United States and Australia.