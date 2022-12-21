Elf-help: MP Kieran McAnulty. Photo / Supplied

Opinion:

Happy Christmas to you all.

As the year comes to a close, I can’t help but reflect - it’s been a busy one for everyone, and, like most of us, I’m looking forward to a bit of a break with family and friends.

This year has seen two big changes impacting our international relationships. Our planned reconnection with the world, and the tragic and unexpected war in Ukraine which has had massive flow-on effects to the global economy.

While the global outlook remains uncertain, there is a real reason for New Zealand to be optimistic about the future – and our primary sector is at the heart of that.

Through resilience, innovation, and the hard work of farmers, primary industry exports hit a record $53 billion last year and are forecast to reach over $56 billion by 2026.

This strong performance is testament to the sector’s ability to adapt in a changing world. Our farmers, growers, fishers, and foresters should be incredibly proud of their efforts – their hard work has kept us afloat in hard times.

To back the primary sector, the Government is continuing to pursue high quality trade agreements to see farmers and growers get even greater returns for their hard work.

Under this Government, food and fibre export revenue has increased by 39 per cent, we’ve concluded four free trade agreements and upgraded three existing free trade agreements.

Thanks to this work, over 73 per cent of New Zealand’s global exports are now covered by a free trade agreement.

We know that consumers around the world are demanding higher levels of sustainability in the products they buy. We’re working alongside the industry to position New Zealand’s food and fibre sector to remain the best in the world, getting the highest prices for our products.

Farmers and growers, like those here in Central Hawke’s Bay, are the backbone of our economy and our goal is to support them to grow exports, reduce emissions, and maintain our country’s competitive edge internationally.

I’m proud of the work the Government is doing to support the food and fibre sector, and I’m incredibly proud of our primary industries. You keep us fed, keep export revenue coming in, and keep many in Central Hawke’s Bay and beyond in jobs.

Whatever you and your families do over the break, I wish you all a very happy and safe holidays. If you’re on the roads, please take it easy and make sure you get wherever you’re going in one piece.

I also want to acknowledge those in our community who will be working to keep us safe and cared for at this time – to the aged care workers, health sector staff, social service providers, police, corrections, fire services, supermarket workers, truck drivers, farmers, hospitality staff and other essential workers keeping the place going over this period – a huge thank you to all of you. I hope you get some time to celebrate and relax.



















