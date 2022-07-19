Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

'Kerb cuts': Napier city's mobility issues under the spotlight

5 minutes to read
Ian Cook, a Napier resident with a mobility impairment, is a vocal advocate for urgent improvements to the city's accessibility. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ian Cook, a Napier resident with a mobility impairment, is a vocal advocate for urgent improvements to the city's accessibility. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today

Residents of Napier with disabilities argue that the city has a long way to go with its accessibility.

Napier City Council began a mobility parking review in June which involved a survey distributed to mobility

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.