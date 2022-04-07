Jarrod Kenny, seen here in action in the Australian NBL for the Taipans, is back for the Taylor Hawks. Photo / Getty

Veteran point guard Jarrod Kenny is back for the Taylor Hawks in 2022 seeking the one title missing from his collection – a New Zealand NBL championship.

The 36-year-old Tall Black has re-signed for his 12th season in Hawke's Bay and will join the team a couple of weeks into the campaign once the Australian NBL has finished.

"JK" says he is excited to be part of the Hawks once again.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to Hawke's Bay when the time comes and working towards a championship.

"The team that has been assembled and the number of young local talent that is involved is exciting to see."

Kenny's signing is the ninth to be announced by the Hawks so far, with Ethan Rusbatch, Jordan Hunt, Derone Raukawa, Everard Bartlett and Hyrum Harris all returning from last year's runners-up effort too.

New coach and general manager Mick Downer has also brought Derek Albertsen, Jack Exeter and Quintin Bailey with him from the Canterbury Rams.

In 2021 Kenny arrived halfway through the Hawks' NBL campaign with the Australian league, and thus his commitments to the Cairns Taipans, running longer than expected due to Covid.

Hawke's Bay had gone on a three-game losing streak shortly before his return helped stabilise the roster and earn the Hawks the second seed for the finals.

Kenny's typically stifling impact on the defensive end was obvious while he also had the best assist-to-turnover ratio of the team's primary offensive creators.

He facilitated 2.6 baskets for every time he conceded possession, better than point forward Hyrum Harris (2.1), star import Devondrick Walker (1.8) and fellow lead guard Derone Raukawa (1.6).

It is that steady hand on the tiller that saw Kenny win ANBL championships with the Perth Wildcats in 2016 and 2017 as well as the 2020 New Zealand NBL Showdown with the Otago Nuggets.

Despite triumphing in that unique Covid-impacted season, Kenny is still seeking his first true NBL title after two decades of play at New Zealand's highest level.

The Hawks' quest to end that drought, as well as their own 16-year championship hiatus, begins on May 1 when they host the Franklin Bulls at Pettigrew Green Arena.