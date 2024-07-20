A post on social media from the Keirunga Park Railway operators said there was damage by a council mowing contractor to a bridge support trestle along the railway line. Photo / Paul Taylor

Keirunga Park Railway has been unable to open its miniature train track to the public after a Hastings District Council contractor accidentally damaged part of the attraction.

A social media post by the operators of the 846-metre track, which runs around Havelock North’s Keirunga Gardens said a support trestle on the timber trestle bridge, was damaged after an incident involving a large mower operated by the contractor last week.

Despite repairs already being carried out, the post said operators had been forced to cancel their public trains on Sunday, July 21.

Hastings District Council has been approached for comment.