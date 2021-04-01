Keirunga Gardens management plan endorsed by Hastings District Council

Features of the plan include an upgrade of the heritage buildings. Photo / Supplied

A nature-based playground and closing vehicle access to the existing exit drive of Keirunga Gardens are part of a 10-year plan for the gardens.

They are key features of the Keirunga Gardens Reserve Management Plan which, after 10 months of community engagement and consultation with key stakeholders, was endorsed by Hastings District Council's Strategy and Policy Committee on Thursday morning.

The management plan sets out how the gardens will be used, managed, protected and developed over the next 10 years.

Other key features of the plan include an upgrade of the heritage buildings; two-way vehicle access at Puflett Rd; optimisation of car parking; retention of the oak woodland and increased maintenance funding; upgrade and extension of the track network; and pockets of revegetation throughout the gardens.

The Eco-District subcommittee considered 34 submissions seeking improvements or enhancements to the park.

The council said it appreciated everyone who contributed with submissions and feedback, including the Keirunga Gardens Care Group.