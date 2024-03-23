New Zealand's own country pop princess Kaylee Bell gave Taylor Swift a run for her money in Hastings. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

“Taylor Swift couldn’t come here, so I’m bringing her to you,” Kaylee Bell cheekily yelled to a packed Black Barn Amphitheatre before launching into a medley of Swift covers.

If Bell had her night at Eden Park, one could argue that she’d outperform the global superstar by a country-pop mile.

That’s not to say Swift isn’t spectacular in her own right, but Boots ‘N All hitmaker Bell proved to a crowd full of cowboy-kitted, country-loving Kiwis that she didn’t need flash sets and back-up dancers to shine like the best of them.

Hastings well and truly turned into Nashville for the night as Bell and her band powered through originals and covers like consummate professionals who looked like they’d toured the world 10 times over.

Young Frankie Venter got things going with her blend of nuanced pop, followed by Navvy’s breathtaking vocal showcase.

I had the honour to sing with Navvy (Phoebe Lee Jasper) in high school, and even back then, everyone knew they were listening to a voice bound for stardom.

Her cover of Miley Cyrus’s The Climb was one of the loudest singalongs in Hawke’s Bay I have heard, and her originals Scared to Be Happy and Til You’re Ready showcased her diverse range and infectious personality.

Hailing from humble roots in Waimate down south and now based in Nashville, Bell shot to stardom in 2013 when she won the Toyota Star Maker in Australia. Not long after, she released her debut album, Heart First.

She’s come a long way since then, opening for country legends like Brad Paisley and Morgan Evans and stunning judges on The Voice Australia.

From the first note, her voice is faultless, and she oozes charisma.

Female empowerment was front and centre as Bell opened up about the challenges of being a female in a male-dominated music industry before covering Alanis Morissette’s You Learn.

“I was terrified of making mistakes,” she admitted before encouraging people to chase their dreams and always get back up again.

Before playing the title song from Nights Like This, Bell revealed she had previously wanted to find a song on social media to fit footage of her opening for Ed Sheeran last year but couldn’t.

“Maybe I’ll just write one myself.”

Screams erupted when Bell asked the audience if they liked country music, which is now seeping somewhat into mainstream NZ radio.

“It’s about bloody time, right?” Bell laughed as she belted out covers of Landslide, Fast Car, and You’re Still The One, that would undoubtedly make Shania Twain and Luke Combs proud.

The barrage of big band ballads continued with a Harry Styles cover (Falling) and a welcome duet with Navvy (Life Is Tough But So Am I).

Home saw Bell share her love for New Zealand, promising to continue to come back even when the big lights of Nashville beckon.

With over 30 million TikTok plays, her ode to fellow NZ-born country singer and idol Keith Urban (Keith) to end the set was heartfelt and breathtaking.

But Bell wasn’t done yet. After her Taylor trio, she managed to get the whole amphitheatre, including me, square dancing to her radio hit Boots ‘N All.

One thing’s certain, Taylor Swift had better watch her back.

The Nights Like This tour continues throughout various NZ towns this month, with Bell heading to Australia soon afterwards.

