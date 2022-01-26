One lane of the road is blocked, and traffic management is being put in place. Photo / NZME

One lane of the road is blocked, and traffic management is being put in place. Photo / NZME

A pedestrian has been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries after a crash on a busy Hastings street.

A car collided with the pedestrian on Karamu Road North shortly after 10.40am on Thursday.

Motorists were asked to avoid travelling on the road for just over an hour, with one lane of the road blocked, and traffic management in place. The road was fully reopened by 12pm.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance and one rapid response unit had been sent to the crash. One person had been treated and taken to hospital in a serious condition.