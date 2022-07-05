Karamu High School students performed a traditional Pasifika dance as part of the school's Cultural Evening. Photo/Supplied

Students and staff at Karamu High School proudly displayed their cultural heritage at its Cultural Evening.

The school's June Clarke Centre was filled with community, music, laughter, and performances.

Everyone gathered to celebrate Pasifika, Māori and Filipino cultures, all represented at the school on Thursday, June 30.

At this year's event, guest speaker Tatupu Fata, an Auckland-based music teacher, musician, and creative artist of Pacific Gospel group Revere, shared her story as a proud New Zealand-born Samoan woman.

"I'm just here to encourage everyone, especially the younger generation, that whatever you set your mind to, have a dream, have goals and believe in yourself," Fata said.

Fata said she was blown away by the passion and heart behind everyone's performances at Karamu's Cultural Evening.

She thanked everyone for their talents and gifts and urged the students to keep representing their countries and cultures.

"It is beautiful, and it is something that we all love to witness," Fata said.

Karamu High School teachers Seidah Tuaoi and Kōkā Sharlena Maui organised the evening with the help of cultural leaders Edwin Hunt and Vina Tupou with students Arlene Crisostomo and Kean Brandt.

From left, Karamu High School students Portia Bates, Alron Rajal, Arlene Crisostomo, and Vina Tupou were involved in the school's Cultural Evening. Photo/Supplied

Tuaoi, who is of Cook Island-Samoan descent, said, "Events like this are so important because it acknowledges the students' cultures and validates their identity as well.

"These events also make them proud to be from Karamu, so we're trying to instil that school culture and pride as well."

Vina Tupou, a Year 11 student of Tongan descent, said it has meant the world to her to be able to express who she is.

"Everyone's hard work paid off, especially with all the time our tutors and teachers put into our performances.

"If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be where we are right now, and we wouldn't have these opportunities, so they deserve all of the credit."

Since cultural diversity has become a key cornerstone of the school, Tupou has felt more comfortable within themselves and sharing their culture with the broader school.

"Sharing our cultures can only be a good thing; I reckon the turnout this year compared to last is representative of that," said the Year 11 cultural leader.